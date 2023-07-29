Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

2024 Republican candidate Scott decries Florida's new Black history plan

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the highest-profile Black candidate in the 2024 Republican presidential race, has blasted his rival Ron DeSantis, Florida's governor, over the state's newly adopted Black history curriculum, saying "there's no silver lining" in slavery. Scott joined a growing chorus of critics of Florida's new standards that require public school students to be taught that some slaves developed skills that "could be applied for their personal benefit." DeSantis has defended the guidelines and accused opponents of siding with Democrats on the issue.

Trump criticizes DeSantis without pushback at Iowa event, even after new criminal charges

Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis appeared at the same event in the 2024 White House race for the first time on Friday, but even a day after Trump faced fresh criminal charges, it was the former president talking down DeSantis rather than the other way around. Trump, who has all year relentlessly attacked DeSantis, his nearest rival for the Republican nomination, told a crowd of Iowa Republicans "not to take a chance" on the Florida governor he mockingly calls "DeSanctus", among other nicknames.

White House unveils proposed reforms to speed clean energy permitting

The White House on Friday proposed reforms to the environmental review process for new energy projects that it said would help speed up permitting for electric transmission and other projects needed to curb emissions linked to climate change. The proposal would revise National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) implementing regulations by encouraging more "programmatic" environmental reviews of multiple projects rather than individual reviews, and by allowing federal agencies to exclude more project categories from review.

US VP Harris embraces new attack role, draws fresh Republican fire

Vice President Kamala Harris has shown a punchy side during a tour of nearly a dozen U.S. states in recent weeks, attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for backing "revisionist history" about slavery, telling Iowa healthcare workers to rebel against the state's new restrictive abortion laws and rallying Latinos in Chicago to fight "extremist" Republicans. On Saturday, Harris, the first woman and first woman of color to serve as vice president, opens the NAACP's annual conference in Boston, a key political event for Black Americans that will help define the issues Democrats focus on in the 2024 election.

How Native American police are fighting the crisis of missing people

As Detective Kathleen Lucero drives along a dirt road towards the Manzano mountains east of her New Mexico Native American village, she recalls the time earlier in her career when an elder told his family he was heading this way to water his cows. He didn't come back. It was back in 2009 when Lucero was a patrol officer, learning how to stop her people becoming part of the U.S. epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women and relatives (MMIWR).

Scorching heat wave bakes US as heat index soars past 100 F

Tens of millions of Americans were confronted with a one-two punch of brutally hot temperatures and oppressive humidity on Friday as an unrelenting heat wave settled over the Midwest and East Coast and was expected to persist into the weekend. More than 175 million people in the U.S. were under excessive heat warnings and advisories until at least Saturday afternoon as midday heat index readings in many spots rose well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C), the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Biden mocks Republicans over impeachment talk, touts jobs in Maine

President Joe Biden joked Friday about Republican lawmakers threatening to impeach him, saying the latest reports on U.S. economic gains mean his political opponents "may have to find something else to criticize" him over. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in Washington, this week suggested he could launch an impeachment inquiry probing whether Biden was entwined with the business deals of his son, Hunter Biden. The White House has said Biden was never in business with his son.

US FDA approves second over-the-counter opioid overdose reversal drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the prescription-free sale of the second opioid overdose reversal drug, its manufacturer Harm Reduction Therapeutics said on Friday. The approval of the drug, called RiVive, will provide patients with another over-the-counter option in the United States, where drug-related overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 in 2021.

US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop Purdue Pharma from proceeding with a bankruptcy settlement that protects its Sackler family owners from lawsuits. An appeals court rejected a proposed delay earlier this week, ruling that Purdue may proceed with a bankruptcy plan that was approved in May. Purdue's bankruptcy plan would shield its owners from opioid lawsuits in exchange for a $6 billion contribution to the company's broader bankruptcy settlement.

US Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks 'ghost gun' ruling

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court's decision to strike down a regulation aimed at reining in privately made firearms known as "ghost guns" that are difficult for law enforcement to trace. The action by Alito, who handles emergency matters arising from a group of states including Texas, effectively freezes the litigation as the court weighs a request on Thursday from President Joe Biden's administration to reinstate the rule pending an appeal.

