Son of Colombia President Petro arrested in money laundering probe
Nicolas Petro, son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, has been arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering and illicit enrichment, the attorney general's office said early on Saturday.
The younger Petro, a politician in Atlantico province, had welcomed the investigation when it began
in March and has previously called accusations that he took money from drug traffickers in exchange for including them in his father's peace efforts unfounded. Also arrested was Nicolas' ex-wife Daysuris del Carmen Vasquez, who earlier this year told local media that two people accused of involvement with drug trafficking had given Nicolas money for his father's campaign, among other alleged acts of corruption.
Petro said on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, that it was painful for one of his children to be jailed, but that the attorney general's office had all guarantees to proceed according to the law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk says xAI will use Twitter data and work with Tesla
Colombian children who survived five weeks in jungle released from hospital
Elon Musk says xAI will examine universe, work with Twitter and Tesla
Musk says Twitter is losing cash because advertising is down and the company is carrying heavy debt
Cauvery row: Black-clad TN BJP leaders protest against DMK, 'GoBackStalin' trends on Twitter