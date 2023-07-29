“Will accompany PM Modi if he visits Manipur with all-party delegation”: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over the situation in Manipur, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that party leaders would accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he visits the violence-hit state with an all-party delegation. A second team of the 21-member delegation of the grand Opposition alliance — I.N.D.I.A — visited a relief camp in Don Bosco School in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Saturday.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the opposition delegation is visiting the relief camps to better understand the problems of the victims. Speaking to ANI, Gaurav Gogoi said, "After meeting the victims, we can see that they haven't forgotten all they have gone through. Many steps need to be taken to bring some normalcy to their lives. Our alliance is visiting relief camps with the purpose of better understanding their grief and requirements".

Slamming the Centre, he said that BJP has not been able to instil confidence in the people, because of which they are still living in relief camps. "The Central government is saying that peace has been restored in Manipur, so why are people staying in relief camps? Why are they unable to go back to their homes? It clearly shows that they don't have confidence in the government. In this district itself, there are around 300 relief camps having over 15,000 people. The government has failed to help the cause. I urge that there should be no delay in holding the no-confidence motion," he said.

The Congress MP further said that the Opposition leaders will accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he visits Manipur with an 'all-party delegation'. "Why is the Chief Minister missing? (from relief camps) We have come to know that he is not visiting many places. Even the PM is not here. Let him come and take charge of the delegation. We would like to accompany PM Modi if he decides to visit Manipur with an all-party delegation," Gogoi added.

Earlier in the day, another team of the Opposition delegation visited a relief camp in the Churachandpur district. The leaders slammed the Centre for not sending its delegation and said that their visit is just a way to provide some "psychological healing" to the people in distress.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said that the leaders have assured the victims that there will be a change in the situation and everyone is working in that direction. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said after meeting the victims in the relief camp that all are looking very scared.

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev slammed BJP and said that the Centre instead should have sent a delegation to violence-hit Manipur. Notably, the viral video from Manipur — where two women were purportedly seen being paraded naked — triggered a war of words and raised concerns over the Manipur situation, where ethnic clashes have broken out since May 4.

The 21-member opposition delegation has arrived in Manipur for their two-day visit to the violence-hit state. After setting foot in the state on Saturday, the Opposition leaders said the purpose of their visit is to "represent the demands of the people".

Earlier, on Saturday, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey urged the visiting I.N.D.I.A. leaders to contribute to the restoration of peace and order to the violence-hit Northeast. She also called on all parties and stakeholders to help put the state back on track.

The leaders of the visiting delegation said earlier they would refrain from raising any political issues during their visit and would simply focus on getting a sense of the situation on the ground. The 21-member Opposition delegation, from both Houses, includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD. (ANI)

