"Mere show-off": BJP slams Opposition delegation in Manipur

Slamming the Opposition delegation visiting Manipur, Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that while the Centre is trying to restore normalcy, the opposition is "staging a drama". This comes after the 21-member delegation of the grand Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A landed in Manipur for a two-day visit.

"This is mere show-off...PM Modi's government is trying to heal the wounds of people in Manipur but the Opposition is simply staging a drama," Tarun Chugh told ANI. Earlier in the day, multiple teams of the Opposition delegation visited relief camps in Manipur's Churachandpur district.

The leaders slammed the Centre for not sending its delegation and said that their visit is just a way to provide some "psychological healing" to the people in distress. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said after meeting the victims in the relief camp that all are looking very scared.

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev slammed BJP and said that the Centre instead should have sent a delegation to violence-hit Manipur. The Congress MP further said that the Opposition leaders will accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he visits Manipur with an 'all-party delegation'.

Notably, the viral video from Manipur — where two women were purportedly seen being paraded naked — triggered a war of words and raised concerns over the Manipur situation, where ethnic clashes have broken out since May 4. The 21-member opposition delegation has arrived in Manipur for their two-day visit to the violence-hit state.

After setting foot in the state on Saturday, the Opposition leaders said the purpose of their visit is to "represent the demands of the people". Earlier, on Saturday, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey urged the visiting I.N.D.I.A. leaders to contribute to the restoration of peace and order to the violence-hit Northeast.

She also called on all parties and stakeholders help put the state back on track. The leaders of the visiting delegation said earlier they would refrain from raising any political issues during their visit and would simply focus on getting a sense of the situation on the ground.

The 21-member Opposition delegation, from both Houses, includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)