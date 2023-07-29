Left Menu

Apni Party holds protest to press for reservation for Sikhs in J&K Assembly

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-07-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 20:18 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Activists of Apni Party on Saturday held a peaceful protest demonstration here, seeking reservation of two legislative assembly seats for the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apni Party provincial president (women wing) Pavneet Kaur led a protest as the central government on July 26 introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha proposing nomination of two members from Kashmiri migrant community and a Pakistan-occupied J&K refugees to the legislative assembly in the Union Territory.

''The community has remained neglected in terms of their political representation in governments and the legislative assembly while priority was given to other communities,'' Kour said.

She said the Sikhs form a large chunk of population who have contributed to the society as well as J&K and the nation ''incomparably in defence, police, administration, social works, and education system but the community was not given preference by the governments''.

District president Rural-B Harpreet Singh expressed concern over ''discriminatory approach'' towards the Sikh community and also demanded reorganization of Punjabi language as one of the official languages in the Union Territory.

The Punjabi speaking people's work, and their heritage must be recognized by the government, he said, adding ''we are not against anyone being given anything, but Sikhs should be given political reservation. Thus, two Legislative Assembly seats must be reserved for them.'' Welcoming the bill to nominate two members, including a woman, from Kashmiri migrants and one from the displaced persons of PoJK, J&K BJP Minority Morcha president Ranjodh Singh Nalwa demanded nomination of Sikhs too to the assembly.

''The Sikh community has from time to time raised from different platforms the demand of nomination of a community member to the legislative assembly,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

