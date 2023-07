PM Modi meets veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi.

''Received respected Murli Manohar Joshi ji's guidance and blessings. Meeting him always infuses new energy into every 'karyakarta' (party worker) like me,'' Modi tweeted after meeting the 89-year-old leader.

Joshi is a former BJP president and a former Union minister who was one of the prominent faces of the party during its first wave of rise through the late 80s and 90s.

