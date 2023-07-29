Left Menu

Meghalaya CM calls for political parties to engage on issues in Northeast, 'not only for politics'

Speaking about the recent violence in Manipur, CM Sangma emphasized the importance of peace in the state for the overall well-being of the Northeast.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has urged political parties to take a keen interest in the Northeast region and address the challenges faced by its communities. Speaking about the recent violence in Manipur, CM Sangma emphasized the importance of peace in the state for the overall well-being of the Northeast.

Stressing the significance of dialogue, communication, and discussion, he expressed optimism in finding peaceful resolutions to the issues at hand. His remark comes at a time when the Opposition MPs of the grand alliance — I.N.D.I.A. parties are in Manipur for a two-day visit. Also, both houses of Parliament facing logjam in the ongoing Monsoon Session on the issue of violence in this northeastern state. Opposition parties are demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Parliament and also discuss the issue in both houses of the Parliament.

The Chief Minister highlighted that all political parties are welcome to visit the region, and he hopes they will use these opportunities not only during crises but also at other times to witness the difficulties faced by the people of the Northeast. He believes that through collaboration and understanding, lasting peace can be restored in the region. Earlier, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey urged the visiting I.N.D.I.A. leaders to contribute to the restoration of peace and order to the violence-hit Northeast. She also called on all parties and stakeholders to help put the state back on track.

The leaders of the visiting delegation said earlier they would refrain from raising any political issues during their visit and would simply focus on getting a sense of the situation on the ground. (ANI)

