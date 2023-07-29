Following are the top stories at 9 pm.

NATION DEL42 PM-LDALL NEP **** Those doing politics over language to run 'nafrat ki dukaan' will have to shut shop after NEP: PM Modi New Delhi: The new National Education Policy (NEP) will give due importance to every language in the country, doing justice to students and forcing those who do politics over language for spreading hate to shut shop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. **** CAL29 MN-OPPN DELEGATION-5TH LD VISIT **** Opposition bloc in Manipur: All have to try for peaceful solution to conflict: Adhir Chowdhury Imphal: As a delegation of 21 MPs from the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) reached Manipur's capital on Saturday to assess the ground situation in the ethnic strife-torn state, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the conflict in the northeastern state was sullying India's image, and all parties must try and find a peaceful solution to end it. **** CAL28 MN-VIOLENCE-MOTHER **** 'Help me see bodies of my son, husband': Mother of woman paraded naked in Manipur to oppn MPs Imphal: The mother of one of the two women paraded naked by a mob in Manipur on May 4 urged the MPs of opposition coalition INDIA to help her see the bodies of her husband and son, who were also killed on that day. **** DEL50 SPEAKER-LD MANIPUR **** Om Birla says Manipur incidents 'pain us all', calls for peace Shillong: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday called for peace in Manipur, saying the incidents the state witnessed since the outbreak of violence on May 3 are ''painful''. **** DEL43 TIGER-CENSUS **** India has 3682 tigers, home to 75 per cent of global numbers: Tiger census data New Delhi/Ramnagar (U'khand): The number of tigers in India has increased from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,682 in 2022, an annual rise of 6 per cent, according to the latest government data released on the International Tiger Day on Saturday. **** DEL46 CBI-LD BRIBERY ARREST **** Corporate Affairs Ministry officials, Alok Industries associate among 4 arrested by CBI in bribery case New Delhi: The CBI has arrested four people, including two joint director-ranked officers posted in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and an associate of Alok Industries, in connection with alleged bribery of Rs 3 lakh, officials said on Saturday. **** DEL38 LD MUHARRAM **** Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions, special prayers New Delhi: Muslims took out ''tazia'' processions, flagellated themselves and offered special prayers as they observed Muharram - the martyrdom of Imam Hussain - on Saturday. **** BOM19 MH-2ND LD-BHIDE-CASE **** Sambhaji Bhide booked for remarks on Gandhiji; Maharashtra Cong chief seeks his arrest, threatens agitation Amravati: The police in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Saturday registered a case against Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, with state Congress chief Nana Patole insisting the right-wing activist must be arrested. **** DEL37 UKD-ELECTROCUTION-2NDLD REPORT **** Magisterial probe finds faulty earthing led to electrocution at Uttarakhand STP, recommends blacklisting of maintenance firms Dehradun: A magisterial probe has found that faulty earthing led to the electrocution of 16 people at a Namami Gange sewage treatment plant in Uttarakhand's Chamoli and has recommended blacklisting of the two companies responsible for the STP's maintenance for violating safety norms. **** DEL45 OPPN-MUMBAI-MEET **** Oppn bloc INDIA's Mumbai meeting may be deferred to Sept as some leaders unavailable on Aug 25-26 New Delhi: The opposition alliance INDIA is likely to defer its third meeting in Mumbai to the first week of September after some leaders conveyed they may be unavailable on August 25-26 due to other engagements, sources said on Saturday. **** MDS15 TN-CM-SHAH **** Amit Shah has launched 'sin yatra' not padayatra in Rameswaram, says TN CM Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a tirade against Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accusing him of starting a ''sin yatra'' (pava yatirai in Tamil) from the pilgrim town of Rameswaram and claimed that the BJP is also perpetuating family rule. **** MDS11 TN-CRACKER UNIT-2NDLD BLAST **** 8 people killed in firecracker unit blast in TN; PM announces relief Krishnagiri (TN): Eight people, including three women, were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday, according to police. **** BUSINESS DEL48 BIZ-FM-LD GROWTH **** Focus on infra, investment, innovation, inclusiveness to make India developed nation by 2047: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the focus of the government is on four Is -- infrastructure, investment, innovation and inclusiveness -- to make India a developed nation by 2047. **** FOREIGN FGN22 LANKA-INDIA-NAVAL-LD SHIP **** Indigenously-built Indian naval ship arrives in Sri Lanka to enhance interoperability between two navies Colombo: Indian naval ship 'Khanjar', an indigenously-built Missile Corvette of the Khukri class, arrived in Sri Lanka's eastern port of Trincomalee on Saturday for a three-day visit to enhance the close ties and interoperability between the two navies. **** DEL25 UKD-BALOCHISTAN-QUADRI **** Balochistan PM-in-exile Naela Quadri seeks India's support at UN for freedom from Pakistan Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Prime Minister of the Balochistan government-in-exile Naela Quadri has sought the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations (UN) for its freedom from Pakistan's illegal occupation. **** FGN3 US-GREEN CARD **** Biden administration urged to make priority dates current for Indian Green Card applicants Washington: A group of US lawmakers has urged the Biden administration to take executive action to make priority dates current for Green Card applicants from India to reduce the 195-year-long wait period which has left them in a constant state of limbo. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)