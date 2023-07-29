Mamata orchestrated violence during Bengal polls: Anurag Thakur

Claiming that West Bengal has seen more violence than Manipur, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday urged the Congress brass to visit the state before party supporters start questioning their absence.

Alleging that 57 people were killed during the recently held rural polls, the BJP MP blamed TMC activists of carrying out violence on the instructions of chief minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Thakur questioned how long will the Congress and the communists remain silent over the killings of their supporters.

''Bengal has seen far more bloodshed than Manipur. I will ask Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to visit Bengal soon or else the common people of the state will question their absence,'' Thakur told reporters.

The BJP leader, who is on a visit to felicitate party leaders for putting up a valiant show in the panchayat polls, said, ''The opposition leaders are trying to hide their real face under another name. The public knows their true colours." "During UPA rule, around 300 people were killed in a day in Manipur. The state used to remain shut for six months at a stretch and prices of petrol and diesel had skyrocketed, but Congress leaders never addressed those issues. But, BJP was ready to hold discussions on the Manipur issue on the first day of Parliament. The opposition leaders are trying to run away from such discussions,'' he said. The minister said the BJP has doubled the number of seats in the rural polls as compared to the previous election, which is an indication that Banerjee's ''days at the helm are numbered''.

''In the recently concluded panchayat polls, over 57 people lost their lives. To fulfil Mamata Banerjee's wishes, people were killed. Law and order in West Bengal is in a shambles. Mamata Didi, your party leaders under your instruction resorted to hooliganism (during this panchayat polls),'' Thakur told reporters.

The BJP leader alleged that Banerjee has been giving shelter to criminals for political benefits for the last 8-9 years.

Talking to PTI, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale said it was very ironic that Thakur was once banned by the Election Commission of India (ECI) from campaigning in Delhi elections for his ''Goli Maaro'' remark. ''Anurag Thakur is a man who during the Delhi elections was banned by the ECI from campaigning because he went in public and threatened to shoot people with the 'Goli Maaro' slogan. So, it is ironic when he even utters the words poll violence. I don't know how long he is going to keep his ministry, but this method of pleasing his bosses is definitely not going to work,'' Gokhale told PTI.

West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim questioned Thakur's credibility. ''Who is Anurag Thakur? What's his credibility? Mamata Banerjee has been voted to power by the people of Bengal and they will decide her fate. Thakur is no one to say that,'' Hakim told PTI.

State Industry Minister and senior TMC leader Shashi Panja questioned the timing of Thakur's visit to West Bengal when ''Manipur is burning''.

''He (Thakur) is the one who had said 'Goli maaro desh ke gaddaro ko' (shoot the traitors). He should be behind the bars, but since he is a BJP man, he went scotfree,'' Panja said.

''Instead of being in Manipur, he is in West Bengal and speaking on violence during rural polls. The PM and other Union ministers are also silent on Manipur. The BJP creates and propagates violence. They had said the democratically elected government in West Bengal will be overthrown and President's Rule will be imposed,'' she said.

Panja questioned why the PM was not making a statement on Manipur in Parliament.

''Get rid of your theatrics, Mr Thakur, and think about the people of Manipur, devote yourself to the northeastern state,'' she added.

