Congress approves Pradesh Election Committee in Mizoram ahead of assembly polls

Congress party on Saturday approved the constitution of the Pradesh Election Committee ahead of the assembly elections in Mizoram later this year. "Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of Pradesh Election Committee for ensuing Assembly Elections in Mizoram 2023, as follows, with immediate effect," the All India Congress Committee said in a statement.

The Election Committee includes Lalsawata, Lal Thanhawala, Lal Thanzara, Lalmalsawma, Nghaka, Zodintluanga Ralte, R Romawia, RL Valla, John Siamkunga, R Vanlalvena, R Lalrinawma, H Zairemthanga, F Sankunga, Lalrinmawia Ralte. The committee will be headed by Lalsawata.

Notably, Mizoram will go to polls later this year along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana. In the 2018 assembly elections, Mizo National Front came out as the single largest party by winning 26 out of 40 seats. Zoram's People Movement was a distant second with eight seats. Congress party was only able to win five seats while Bharatiya Janata Party won one seat. (ANI)

