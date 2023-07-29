CPI(ML)-L rejects govt claim that Katihar deaths not caused by police firing; seeks judicial probe

The CPI(ML) Liberation, which supports the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar from outside, on Saturday rejected the claim of the Katihar district administration that police firing did not cause the deaths of two persons earlier this week.

CPI(ML)-L leader and MLA Sudama Prasad, who recently headed a fact-finding team of the party which visited Barsoi, the site of the incident, also demanded a "high-level judicial inquiry" into the case that took place on July 26.

"We also demand that the sub-divisional magistrate concerned be sacked since we have found he was virtually furthering the BJP's agenda in the area", alleged Prasad.

"Our legislature party leader Mehboob Alam, who is the local MLA, had forewarned the administration of a ploy by BJP and its allies to create disturbances in his area on July 26. But no heed was paid", said Prasad.

He pointed out that the demonstration, ostensibly to demand better power supply, was staged "exactly a day after Alam had finished his two-day dharna on the same issue. Local leaders of the BJP-RSS were involved in the dharna of July 26 which was staged with the sole aim to give our party and MLA a bad name".

Prasad alleged that the administration is now trying to find some scapegoat and lame excuses to save itself from disgrace. Its Friday's claim that the police had fired shots from too long a distance to have hit the protesters does not hold water, he asserted.

"If we compare the statements given by the same officials a few days earlier with the one given yesterday, it becomes clear what they are saying is an afterthought. The CCTV footage they are displaying, purportedly of the man who pulled the trigger, does not show him holding a firearm", said Prasad.

"We have met the family members of the two deceased. One of them was not even taking part in the demonstration but he had gone there to fetch his elder brother. The injured person who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Siliguri (in West Bengal) has lost his eyesight" said Prasad.

He also demanded that, besides punishing the culprits of the Katihar incident, the state government urgently take steps to improve electricity supply and address the issue of exorbitant power tariff. "We also deplore the statement given by Power Minister Bijendra Yadav who seemed to be defending the excessive use of force by police. Such a stance runs counter to the Mahagathbandhan's claim of being people-friendly and gives the BJP unnecessary leverage", added Prasad.

The CPI(ML)-L has 12 MLAs in the 243-strong Bihar assembly. Though the party had contested the last assembly polls as a constituent of the "Mahagathbandhan" and is a part of the new national coalition "INDIA", it has refrained from joining the government in the state preferring the role of a pressure group to a partner in power.

