Om Birla says Manipur incidents 'pain us all', calls for peace

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday called for peace in Manipur, saying the incidents the state witnessed since the outbreak of violence on May 3 are ''painful''.

Only peace can bring prosperity in the state and the region, he said after inaugurating the 20th annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, organised at the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly complex.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Megalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma and Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona are among the dignitaries attending the four-day conference. The MPs from northeastern states and MLAs from Meghalaya are also attending the conference.

''I have been pained by whatever inhumane incidents have happened in the recent past. We are all hurt by them. The whole society, states and the entire country should tread the path of peace. We should all make efforts for the restoration of peace,'' Birla said.

''These incidents are very sad and pain us all,'' he said when asked about the situation in Manipur. ''Our behaviour should not hurt anybody. This should be our effort. As a society, it is our moral duty.'' Birla said the country and all the states, as well as all the social groups must walk the path of peace. ''All of us should make efforts for the restoration of peace. Hence, we call for peace from the humanity point of view.'' The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3 which has claimed more than 160 lives so far.

Speaking to reporters later on the premises of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Complex, the Lok Sabha Speaker said the delegates expressed concern over the situation in Manipur and called for making a joint effort to restore peace.

''We all call for humanity, peace. Peace brings happiness and prosperity,'' Birla told reporters. ''All the Speakers of legislative assemblies appealed for peace,'' he added.

The four-day conference will deliberate on the issues of natural disasters and strategies for management with special reference to the northeast region.

The delegates will also hold a discussion on regional connectivity to bring the northeast region of the country at par with the rest of India.

Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary was also present during inauguration of conference.

Birla termed the agenda of the conference as relevant and contemporary and said the northeastern states are rich in biodiversity and any ecological imbalance that occurs here can have far-reaching effects on the environmental condition of India as a whole.

''Therefore, there is a need to make better preparations for disaster management in such sensitive areas,'' he said.

While formulating such policies for disaster management, the prime minister's 10-point agenda, which emphasises the need to build local capacities, should be kept in mind, the Lok Sabha speaker suggested.

''The Indian development model is based on sustainability model. We have strengthened disaster preparedness and management systems with the use of technology and optimum utilisation of human resources,'' he added.

Birla said the northeastern region has the economic capacity required to bring it at par with rest of India. ''For this, first of all it is necessary to have basic infrastructure development,'' he said.

Apart from infrastructure development in the region, efforts are being taken to make it a ''focal point'' of regional cooperation and connectivity under the 'Act East Policy'.

''All the stakeholders will have to keep in mind that in the process of development, we do not deviate from the path of human values ​​and ethics, and we must protect our tradition, our heritage, our culture,'' he added.

Addressing the conference, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh lauded the presiding officers of northeastern region for taking the initiative of continuing dialogues on various issues of regional importance.

Talking about better connectivity, Harivansh stressed on the importance of sustainable development and planning to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He said that for the hill states, climate change is more urgent concern than others and stressed on the need to formulate startegies for future.

''It is important to note that disaster management should not be a separate policy, but should be included in the comprehensive plan to deal with the impact of climate change in each state,'' he said.

''Though we have state level action plans on climate change, there is a need to regularly revisit these plans keeping in mind the latest scientific evidence,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)