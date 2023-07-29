"Parivarvadi and corrupt people": BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari hits at INDIA alliance

Hitting out at the 26-party opposition alliance on Saturday, West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said that the alliance is a group of "Parivarvadi' and corrupt people". The 26-party opposition alliance was termed India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A during the second joint opposition meeting held in Karnataka's Bengaluru on July 18.

Talking to ANI, Adhikari said, "There is no relation with the name I.N.D.I.A. This is a group of 'Parivarvadi' and corrupt people. These people have the common agenda to stop ED and CBI." Meanwhile, a 21-member delegation of the grand Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A landed in Manipur for a two-day visit on Saturday.

The leaders slammed the Centre for not sending its delegation and said that their visit is just a way to provide some "psychological healing" to the people in distress. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a stinging attack on the "completely directionless" INDIA alliance of opposition parties and compared the grouping with terrorist outfits like the Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig that as the Britishers named themselves the East India Company and terror organisations like the Indian Mujahideen and the Indian People's Front, all of whom have 'India' in them, similarly the Opposition was presenting itself with the name of India. Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted the PM's remarks in the party's Parliamentary meeting and said, "We are proud of our PM. We will return to power in 2024. PM Modi in his remarks said that Indian National Congress, East India Company was founded by a foreign national."

"Today people are using names like Indian Mujahideen and Indian People's Front. Something on face value could be different from something that is really true," the former union minister added. (ANI)

