Opposition delegation visits relief camps in Manipur, calls for discussion with Centre; BJP terms trip a “drama”

The Opposition delegation said in Manipur on Saturday that it aims to bring some "psychological healing" for the people through its visit, and is ready to hold a discussion with the Centre and offer suggestions while the BJP said the trip was a drama. The Opposition delegation slammed the BJP-led Centre for not sending its team and said it would happily join Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he visits the state with an all-party delegation.

The BJP on the other hand, has slammed the Opposition delegation, saying that it is ready for discussion, and it is the Opposition which is "running away". The 21-member delegation of the grand Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A is on a two-day visit to Manipur, which has seen ethnic violence since May 4.

Addressing a press conference, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "I.N.D.I.A. alliance is the only delegation which is continuously visited Manipur…We have always said that if the Prime Minister wants to lead an all-party delegation, we would be happy to be a part of it. In the end, we want peace to be established." "Political parties from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu want to have a dialogue with the people and we want their concerns to be presented in Parliament," he added.

He said that the delegation has identified a total of four relief camps, and after sharing the experience within the team, it will meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday. "We have visited a total of four relief camps, two in Churachandpur, one in Imphal and one in Moirang. Everyone wants peace and everyone wants to build their lives. We will meet with our second team and share our experiences and tomorrow we will meet the Governor. We have come to Manipur to understand the expectations of the people and we will reflect that in Parliament," he said.

Gogoi said it is high time that Parliament held a discussion on the issue of Manipur. "We feel that Parliament should have a discussion on this and I think too much delay has happened. The government has to give a roadmap and we all want to listen to the government's plan and give our suggestions," he said.

Notably, two teams of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance visited four relief camps across the state and met with the people affected by Manipur violence. After visiting a relief camp in Bishnupur district, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appealed to Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet the affected people.

"I want to appeal to Manipur CM N Biren Singh to meet people living in these relief camps. The situation on the ground is that common people are facing a lot of difficulties. We will all have to work for them," he said. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha said after visiting a relief camp in Churachandpur, that their visit is just a way to provide some "psychological healing" to the people in distress.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "We met several people in the relief camp here and listened to their problems. We have assured them that there will be a change in the situation and we are all working in that direction. This is our small step in the direction of psychological healing". Reacting to BJP's allegation that the Opposition "doesn't go to Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh", Jha said, "I pray to god it doesn't happen, but if such situation takes place there, we will definitely go there as well. But, today at this statement, I would only say 'Get well soon'. You are sick people…I leave it to PM Modi's conscience to speak up and appeal for peace".

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev slammed BJP and said that the Centre instead should have sent a delegation to violence-hit Manipur. "The people are terrified. There are many children as well. It was important for us to come and meet the victims here, the sad part is that the Government of India should have sent the delegation but they refused, so the I.N.D.I.A. alliance has come here," she said.

Reacting to the CBI probe in Manipur viral video case, Sushmita Dev said, "Did the Home Minister not have any idea what was happening here since May? Today you are handing over the probe to CBI. They have arrested those who were making videos? It means Amit Shah is threatening the people of Manipur not to make videos." Notably, the viral video from Manipur — where two women were purportedly seen being paraded naked — triggered a war of words and raised concerns over the Manipur situation, where ethnic clashes have broken out since May 4.

The 21-member opposition delegation has arrived in Manipur for their two-day visit to the violence-hit state. After setting foot in the state on Saturday, the Opposition leaders said the purpose of their visit is to "represent the demands of the people".

Meanwhile, BJP slammed the Opposition delegation, terming their visit as a "show off' and "political tourism". BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi accused the Opposition of "running away" from discussion.

"The Opposition has the right to go anywhere. But, the Parliament session is going on. The government is ready for discussion, then why are they running away? For the last seven days, they haven't allowed the Parliament to function," Sushil Modi told ANI. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari slammed the opposition parties calling their visit as "political tourism".

"Instead of analysing the situation there (Manipur), they are posting pictures on their way to the airport and from the airport, so are they on political tourism? They should consider having a discussion in Parliament," Tiwari said. BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that while the Centre is trying to restore normalcy, the opposition is "staging a drama".

"This is mere show-off...PM Modi's government is trying to heal the wounds of people in Manipur but the Opposition is simply staging a drama," Tarun Chugh said. Earlier, on Saturday, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey urged the visiting I.N.D.I.A leaders to contribute to the restoration of peace and order to the violence-hit Northeast.

She also called on all parties and stakeholders to help put the state back on track. The leaders of the visiting delegation said earlier they would refrain from raising any political issues during their visit and would simply focus on getting a sense of the situation on the ground.

The 21-member Opposition delegation from both Houses includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD. (ANI)

