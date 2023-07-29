Left Menu

Israeli protesters keep pressure on Netanyahu after judicial turmoil

Thousands of flag-waving Israelis renewed their protests nationwide after sundown on Saturday, capping a week of turmoil in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed through a highly-contested law that limited some Supreme Court power.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-07-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 22:55 IST
Israeli protesters keep pressure on Netanyahu after judicial turmoil
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Thousands of flag-waving Israelis renewed their protests nationwide after sundown on Saturday, capping a week of turmoil in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed through a highly-contested law that limited some Supreme Court power. From a remote intersection among the lush hills of the northern Galilee to the avenues criss-crossing the financial hub of Tel Aviv, protesters beating drums and blaring horns took to the streets on a hot evening at the end of Sabbath.

The judicial overhaul pursued by Netanyahu and his right-wing government, the first part of which passed on Monday, has sparked an unprecedented crisis and opened up a deep social divide. The protests are in their 30th week. The government's plan has shaken the commitment to call-up duty of some army reservists while drawing stern warnings of economic fallout from ratings agencies.

Political watchdog groups have appealed to the Supreme Court to strike down the new law, which removes the high court's authority to void what it deems "unreasonable" decisions by government and ministers. The court said it would hear arguments in September, setting the scene for a constitutional showdown. Netanyahu has tried to minimize the impact of the new law, ratified after days of rowdy debate in parliament in a vote boycotted by the opposition. It is one of several changes his government says are needed to balance government branches.

Critics say he is threatening Israel's democratic principles and independence of the courts, possibly with an eye to a corruption case he himself is facing. Netanyahu denies that, and also denies the charges against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

 India
2
magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up to 60 per cent off on top 100 fashion brands across India

magicpin announces "Magic Fashion Frenzy" in-store sale from 28th July; up t...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Norway, Finland battle rapid spread of bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023