Israeli protesters keep pressure on Netanyahu after judicial turmoil

Thousands of flag-waving Israelis renewed their protests nationwide after sundown on Saturday, capping a week of turmoil in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed through a highly-contested law that limited some Supreme Court power. From a remote intersection among the lush hills of the northern Galilee to the avenues criss-crossing the financial hub of Tel Aviv, protesters beating drums and blaring horns took to the streets on a hot evening at the end of Sabbath.

The judicial overhaul pursued by Netanyahu and his right-wing government, the first part of which passed on Monday, has sparked an unprecedented crisis and opened up a deep social divide. The protests are in their 30th week. The government's plan has shaken the commitment to call-up duty of some army reservists while drawing stern warnings of economic fallout from ratings agencies.

Political watchdog groups have appealed to the Supreme Court to strike down the new law, which removes the high court's authority to void what it deems "unreasonable" decisions by government and ministers. The court said it would hear arguments in September, setting the scene for a constitutional showdown. Netanyahu has tried to minimize the impact of the new law, ratified after days of rowdy debate in parliament in a vote boycotted by the opposition. It is one of several changes his government says are needed to balance government branches.

Critics say he is threatening Israel's democratic principles and independence of the courts, possibly with an eye to a corruption case he himself is facing. Netanyahu denies that, and also denies the charges against him.

