Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah visits Vivekananda Memorial in Rameswaram

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Vivekananda Memorial House in Rameswaram, and offered his obeisance to the great philosopher. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the Ramanathapuram district of the southernmost state took twitter to share photographs of his visit and shared thoughts on Swami Vivekananda.

"Visited Vivekananda Memorial House in Rameswaram, a sacred place graced with the aura of Swami Ji's divine wisdom. It reminds us that no matter which part of India we belong to we are all bound together with the one thread of spirituality as one people," Shah said in a tweet. "I paid my obeisance to the great saint who awakened India to a new spiritual renaissance," he added.

Shah visited the Vivekananda Memorial House a day after inaugurating the Tamil nadu BJP's padayatra in Rameshwaram. Earlier, Shah on Saturday visited Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram and also unveiled the book 'Memories Never Die,' a tribute to the life and legacy of the late former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

The book is co-authored by APJM Nasima Maraikayar and scientist YS Rajan. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP President, Annamalai and were present on the occasion. "Under PM Modi's leadership, opportunities in space science for our students and their startups are open. I believe that APJ Abdul Kalam's dream of space science will be accomplished due to PM Modi's new innovations and India will lead the entire world in the field of space science..." Shah said at the book unveiling ceremony.

Shah recalled the roadmap for the development of the country highlighted in President Kalam's book 'India 2020: Vision for the New Millennium'. "He (President Kalam) said three things - India must recognise its potential, develop a technology-based economy and ensure balanced growth between agriculture and industry and cities and villages", said Shah. The Union Home Minister also visited the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam House in Rameswaram. Shah who visited the Rameswarn temple earlier today took to Twitter to post, "I consider it a great privilege to perform aarti and abhishekam at Rameswaram temple. Of the 12 Jyotirlingams, this is the place where Lord Ram worshipped Lord Shiva. This temple is an expression of the antiquity of Sanatana Dharma."

"I prayed for the well-being of the people and for the prosperity of our nation," the Union Minister said. Shah is in Tamil Nadu to sound the poll bugle for the state BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. On Friday the Union Minister launched Tamil Nadu BJP's "En Mann, En Makkal" (My Land My People) padayatra and also took part in a rally at Rameswaram. (ANI)

