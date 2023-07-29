Assam Police will be among top 10 police forces of India by 2026: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the State police will be among the top 10 police forces of the country by 2026. "I am sure that we will be able to make Assam Police one of the top 10 police forces of the country by 2026 due to its sustained reforms," CM Sarma said while addressing a press conference held at Assam Police Convention Centre in Bongaigaon after the SP conference.

He further said that crimes against women and children have drastically reduced in Assam and the state will be able to show a good result in the NCRB report of 2022. "400 crime scene officers to be appointed, 250 Patrolling Stations will be upgraded into Police Stations and Forensic Laboratories to be set up in Silchar, Dibrugarh and Bongaigaon. Assam Police will also set up Police Canteens and Police Schools in every district on the lines of Army Canteens and Schools. Wives of Police personnel will be involved in this endeavour of setting up model schools," he said.

He further said that if the prosecution loses any case in lower courts, a legal advisor will be provided to ensure an effective appeal is filed in High Court. Seized gold jewellery and valuables are to be sold off immediately to prevent dilution. The Assam CM further said that all vacancies in Assam Police will be filled by April 1, 2024.

"We want to build a zero-vacancy force. To streamline operations, all auxiliary units will be integrated to come under the Assam Police headquarters. Home Guards and Civil Defence will be brought under the ambit of DGP, Assam Police. General diary entries will be digitised under CCTNS to prevent manipulation of investigation: The infrastructure of Guwahati Police to be expanded. Police Stations to be increased to 34 from the existing 19," Assam Chief Minister said. On the Rohingya infiltration issue, the CM Sarma termed the situation "alarming".

"There is a network of brokers who bring Rohingyas into Tripura and from there to Assam and the rest of the country. Five teams of Assam Police are in Tripura now working with the State govt to take action against them," he said. (ANI)

