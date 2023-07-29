Cong, BJP trying to mislead people over 'red diary' issue: RLP's Hanuman Beniwal

Left Menu

Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday said both the Congress and the BJP are trying to mislead people over the issue of the red diary.

RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal speaking at a press conference in Jaipur on Saturday [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
Nagaur MP and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday said both the Congress and the BJP are trying to mislead people over the issue of the ''red diary''. He was referring to sacked minister Rajendra Gudha's claim that the diary contained details of financial irregularities involving Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others.

Beniwal also attacked Gudha, who had waved a red diary in the state assembly on Monday. He said Gudha, a Congress MLA, was working as a tool of the BJP.

''It is not a good thing to be a tool,'' the MP told reporters here. He, however, said if there are names in the red diary, then it should be probed.

''The diary also has names of BJP leaders which should also be probed. When CM Gehlot had stated that his government would not have been saved had Vasundhara Raje not been there… this clearly shows they are united,'' Beniwal added.

They are trying to mislead people over the issue of the red diary, he said, adding. ''They are diverting from important issues such as exam paper leaks and illegal mining.'' Beniwal said that had there been anything in the diary, it would have come out by now.

''Even the PM spoke on the red diary (during Sikar rally). He should have spoken on development issues such as giving national status to ERCP, which is in his hands,'' the RLP leader said.

He also attacked the Ashok Gehlot government on law and order, paper leaks and other issues.

The RLP chief said a mass membership programme of his party will be held from July 31 to August 31.

