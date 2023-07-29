BJP to sweep assembly elections in Rajasthan, says BJP chief Nadda

Expressing confidence in the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the blessing of the people of Rajasthan will be with the BJP. The BJP National President was on a one-day visit to the state and prior to the meeting, Nadda also offered prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Jaipur.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Saturday, Nadda said, "It is certain that in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, the people of Rajasthan will be with the BJP and will give the party a one-sided blessing. Apart from this, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, people are eager for BJP's clean sweep." Hitting out at the CM Ashok Gehlot-led government over the paper leak cases, Nadda said that the government is playing with the future of the youth of the state.

"The government of Rajasthan is playing with the future of youth in Rajasthan. The people and youth of Rajasthan are not going to tolerate the corruption of the present government anymore, and will bring BJP to power in the state," he said. Highlighting the matter of 'Red Diary' in Rajasthan, Nadda said, "The present government has indulged in a number of cases of corruption and the 'Red Diary' consists of all the black deeds of the Gehlot-led government," he said.

Nadda also chaired a core committee meeting of Rajasthan party leaders on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, State unit chief CP Joshi, former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia, and several other senior Rajasthan leaders.

Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released a list of its central office bearers which includes Telangana unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP Radha Mohan Agarwal appointed the party's national general secretaries. The move comes as the party prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections in states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. (ANI)

