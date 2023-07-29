Left Menu

People and not bulldozers have the last word: CPI(M)

Bulldozers are being used to uproot the countrys culture and history, he said.Stating that it is the people who have the last word and not bulldozers, he said if bulldozers are to be used everywhere, why not in Manipur, but I dont want that to happen there. Salim said after a lot of protests in Parliament, the opposition has been able to get the government to accept a no-confidence motion.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-07-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 23:20 IST
People and not bulldozers have the last word: CPI(M)
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alleging that bulldozers are being used to uproot the country's culture and history, CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohd Salim on Saturday said it is the people who have the last word. Claiming that the bulldozer system was brought in at Turkman Gate in Delhi during the Emergency in 1976 when several houses and structures were demolished there, he said people had then fought to reestablish democracy in the country. ''Bulldozers are being used to uproot the country's culture and history,'' he said.

Stating that it is the people who have the last word and not bulldozers, he said ''if bulldozers are to be used everywhere, why not in Manipur, but I don't want that to happen there.'' Salim said after a lot of protests in Parliament, the opposition has been able to get the government to accept a no-confidence motion. ''The motion will facilitate discussion on attempts by this government to destroy the constitutional set up and the idea of India, from Manipur to Jammu and Kashmir, from Kerala to UP,'' he said. The CPI(M) leader said jobs for the unemployed, food distribution under PDS, support price to farmers for their produce and workers' rights are the issues which have to be brought to the forefront from the backburner. The CPI(M) leader alleged that the BJP and the TMC are in collaboration with each other and the ruling party in the state has ensured that the saffron party got the second highest vote percentage after it in the recently held panchayat elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Five names shortlisted for post of caretaker prime minister, says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan: Five names shortlisted for post of caretaker prime minister, says ...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023