Left Menu

Uddhav slams Centre, Manipur govt

He also slammed Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh for reportedly stating that several such incidents had taken place since the violence began. The former Maharashtra chief minister said that President Droupadi Murmu was a woman and a tribal.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-07-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 29-07-2023 23:37 IST
Uddhav slams Centre, Manipur govt
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday lashed out at the Centre as well as the Manipur government over the May 3 incident in the northeastern state where two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted.

Addressing a gathering of north Indians in Thane city, he asked whether those in power in Delhi had become ''Dhritarashtra'' of the Mahabharata as they failed to act when women were being humiliated. He also slammed Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh for reportedly stating that several such incidents had taken place since the violence began. ''You should be ashamed,'' Thackeray said. The former Maharashtra chief minister said that President Droupadi Murmu was a woman and a tribal. ''I want to ask the president, what have you been doing? Don't you have any sensitivity?'' he said.

''The Governor (of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey) is also a woman and what is she doing?'' Thackeray further asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Five names shortlisted for post of caretaker prime minister, says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan: Five names shortlisted for post of caretaker prime minister, says ...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023