Former Bengal CM Buddadeb Bhattacharya hospitalised with breathing problems

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was on Saturday afternoon admitted to a city-based hospital after he complained of breathing complications, officials said.

The 79-year-old was rushed to the private hospital from his Palm Avenue residence via a green corridor and immediately put on non-invasive ventilation.

Later in the night, he was shifted to invasive ventilation after his condition deteriorated, they said. ''Bhattacharya was admitted with lower respiratory tract infection and Type 2 respiratory failure. He was initially put on non-invasive ventilation, antibiotics, and other supportive management. Necessary investigations have been done and the reports are awaited. His oxygen saturation deteriorated to 70 per cent in the afternoon and he became unconscious, following which he was rushed to the hospital,'' the official told PTI.

''We decided to put him on invasive ventilation after there was not much improvement. His condition is very critical. Our doctors are closely monitoring his condition. Necessary clinical examinations are also being conducted,'' he added.

Bhattacharya, who was the chief minister from 2000 to 2011, has been suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and other old age-related ailments for quite some time.

A team of senior doctors, including a cardiologist and a pulmonologist, was constituted to monitor his health.

Both his wife Mira Bhattacharya and daughter Suchetana are in the hospital.

Bhattacharya has been away from public life for the past few years due to his ailing health.

He had stepped down from the CPI(M)'s politburo and the central committee in 2015 and gave up his membership in the state secretariat in 2018. In 2021, Bhattacharya had tested positive for Covid-19 following which he was admitted to the city hospital.

Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose paid a visit to the hospital soon after Bhattacharya was admitted. He spoke to the doctors and Bhattacharya's wife and daughter to understand the former Bengal CM's health condition.

While speaking to reporters, Bose expressed his concern over Bhattacharya's health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

''I am deeply concerned and pained to hear that Buddadebji has been hospitalised. But I am very sure that he is recovering fast. We are praying for that. He is a leader who has led the state for a long time. We all respect him,'' Bose said. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, senior CPI(M) leader Rabin Deb and others also went to the hospital to enquire about Bhattacharya's health.

