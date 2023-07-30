Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 02:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 02:12 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia did not reject talks on Ukraine and that an African peace initiative as well as a Chinese one could be a basis for peace.
He was speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in St Petersburg on Friday. He also said that it was hard to implement a ceasefire when the Ukrainian army was on the offensive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
