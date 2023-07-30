Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia did not reject talks on Ukraine and that an African peace initiative as well as a Chinese one could be a basis for peace.

He was speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in St Petersburg on Friday. He also said that it was hard to implement a ceasefire when the Ukrainian army was on the offensive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)