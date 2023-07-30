'No one wants NATO-Russia clash in Syria', Putin says
Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 02:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 02:19 IST
No one wants a direct clash of NATO and Russia's forces in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
He was speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in St Petersburg.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
