Left Menu

'No one wants NATO-Russia clash in Syria', Putin says

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 02:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 02:19 IST
'No one wants NATO-Russia clash in Syria', Putin says

No one wants a direct clash of NATO and Russia's forces in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in St Petersburg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Five names shortlisted for post of caretaker prime minister, says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan: Five names shortlisted for post of caretaker prime minister, says ...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023