Putin says Russia not seeking to seize property, friendly to partners who stay
Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 02:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 02:25 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia did not seek to seize property and that the country was friendly to partners who did not want to leave.
He was speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in St Petersburg on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- African
- St Petersburg
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin discussed grain deal, African peace plan with S.Africa's Ramaphosa - Kremlin
Shaun Pollock turns 50: A look at career, accomplishments of legendary South African all-rounder
South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell to captain Northern Superchargers in Hundred
Exhibition showcasing the historic journey of India-Africa friendship, jointly hosted by the National Museum & South African High Commission, opens in Delhi: Culture Ministry.
South Africans called to take part in Clear Rivers campaign