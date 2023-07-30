Putin says Turkey had agreed to keep Ukraine's Azov fighters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that there were agreements with Turkey that Ukraine's Azov fighters would remain in Turkey, and that there would be no further comments on the matter.

He was speaking at a press conference and referring to the return from Turkey to Ukraine earlier this month of five Ukrainian commanders, a move Moscow called a violation of a prisoner exchange agreement.

