Kolkata: Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar visits ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in hospital

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 09:35 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 09:35 IST
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar arrives at Woodlands Hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar visited former state Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in hospital on Saturday. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure.

Earlier family members of the former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee visited Woodlands Hospital to meet him. The hospital in its notification stated that the leader has been put on non-invasiveventilation, antibiotics, and other supportive management.

"Necessary investigations have been done and the reports are awaited. He is haemodynamically stable," the hospital added. The hospital further informed that a team of multidisciplinary doctors comprising experts in medicine, critical care, cardiology, etc., are closely monitoring Bhattacharjee's progress.

Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), 79-year-old Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

