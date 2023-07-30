Left Menu

Le Maire says France wants better China access, not decoupling

France wants better access to the Chinese market and a more "balanced" trade relationship, not a "decoupling" from the world's second-biggest economy, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday after meeting top Chinese officials.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2023 10:58 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 10:58 IST
Le Maire says France wants better China access, not decoupling

France wants better access to the Chinese market and a more "balanced" trade relationship, not a "decoupling" from the world's second-biggest economy, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday after meeting top Chinese officials. "We don't want to face some legislative hurdles or some other barriers to get access to the Chinese markets," Le Maire told a press conference in Beijing a day after what he called "constructive" trade talks with Vice Premier He Lifeng.

"This of course was at the core of our discussions," he said. "We want to get a better access and a more balanced access to the Chinese market." At Saturday's meeting, He said China hoped France could "stabilise the tone" of EU-China relations, while Beijing was willing to deepen cooperation with Paris in some areas.

European officials have repeatedly said they wanted not to decouple from China but to "de-risk" in the face of what the Group of Seven calls China's "economic coercion". "Derisking does not mean that China is a risk," Le Maire said. "Derisking means that we want to be more independent and that we don't want to face any risk in our supply chains if there would be a new crisis, like the COVID one with the total breakdown of some of the value chains."

China is France's third-largest trade partner, but French firms are increasingly concerned they could get caught in the crossfire of rising rivalry between Washington and Beijing, the world's economic superpowers. Asked about fears amongst some European automakers that cheap Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) could flood European markets, Le Maire said France had its own plan, which it was working with Europe on, to better focus France's and Europe's EV subsidies to increase competitiveness.

"We stand ready to have Chinese investments of the automotive industry in France and in Europe," he said, adding it would be "a very good thing" to have the Chinese companies investing and developing in Europe. Le Maire said France was on the right track, paving the way to better access to the Chinese market for French cosmetics

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
3
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India
4
Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

Pakistan: Gas crunch affects urea production, agriculture sector at risk

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023