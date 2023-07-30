Left Menu

"Cong workers disappointed at not being heard by Sukhu govt": Former state chief

Claiming a lack of coordination between the Sukhwinder Sukhu regime and party workers in Himachal Pradesh, senior Congress leader and AICC spokesperson, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, on Saturday said the party workers were 'disappointed' with the state government and feel that 'they should be heard'. 

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 10:59 IST
"Cong workers disappointed at not being heard by Sukhu govt": Former state chief
Former HPCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Claiming a lack of coordination between the Sukhwinder Sukhu regime and party workers in Himachal Pradesh, senior Congress leader and AICC spokesperson, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, on Saturday said the party workers were 'disappointed' with the state government and feel that 'they should be heard'. The statement comes on the heels of Pratibha Singh, the Congress's state chief and widow of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, meeting the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge to convey similar concerns.

"Our state party chief has also spoken up on how the workers are feeling disappointed and let down. We need to keep the morale high in the rank and file as we have to fight the Lok Sabha elections next year. Workers are the key to any political party. They need to be heard. Those in the government should listen to their concerns. The chief minister should also pay heed to them. We need to find a way to sit together and resolve all issues," Rathore said. Speaking to reporters in Shimla on Saturday, the Theog MLA and former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief said party workers were not happy with the Sukhu government.

Speaking to ANI, Rathore said he was in talks with party workers at every level in the state, in a bid to address their concerns. According to AICC sources, some Congress members in Himachal are miffed over not being given party posts as they had been promised earlier.

"If we are in power today in Himachal, it is because our workers helped us get here. This government was formed because of the efforts and hard work put in by our workers," he said, adding that the concerns of the workers were justified. "When I was party chief, we formed the government through the combined efforts of the leaders and workers. I have been getting calls from party workers across the state. They have voiced their displeasure over not being heard. We need to strengthen the party and all issues need to be resolved," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

