Lalu Yadav joined a one-day RJD student wing meeting organised by Bihar Minister Tej Partap Yadav at his residence on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 30-07-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 19:19 IST
“End of BJP is confirmed…” Lalu Yadav claims I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP-led Central government and said that the party will be "wiped out" in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. "Parties believing in the ideology of Baba Saheb Ambedkar are coming together...BJP will be wiped out. In the coming time, we (I.N.D.I.A alliance) are going to meet in Maharashtra where we will finalise the strategy ahead..." former Bihar Chief Minister said.

Lalu Yadav joined a one-day RJD student wing meeting organised by Bihar Minister Tej Partap Yadav at his residence on Sunday. "BJP and Narendra Modi are trying to destroy the Constitution. I am requesting all of you that leave everything and fight for the country," Lalu Yadav said.

I.N.D.I.A or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first meeting of the Opposition parties was concluded in Bihar's Patna on June 23 under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while the second such meeting was convened in Karnataka's Bengaluru and held by Congress on July 17 and 18.

The next meeting will be held in Maharashtra's Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

