Central team to visit Telangana from Monday for taking stock of damage due to floods, rains

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit Telangana on July 31 to assess the damage caused by floods in the state following the recent heavy rains.

The team will be led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Advisor Kunal Satyarthi and would consist of representatives of ministries/departments of Agriculture, Finance, Jal Shakti, Power, Road Transport and Highways and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).

The Central team is being dispatched to Telangana on the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday, after visiting various rain-affected areas in the state. At least 18 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents due to the downpour that lashed Telangana during the past week, officials had said.

Kishan Reddy, who visited Moranchapally village of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, asked the Telangana government to utilise the money available currently under State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for taking up flood relief activities.

Reddy tweeted: "Visited various rain-affected areas. Interacted with residents and took ground updates. Assured the compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families who have missed their family members in the floods. Ordered the officials to expedite the works to find the whereabouts of the missing. Also I Conveyed to them various measures being undertaken by Govt of India, Ministry of Home Affairs on request of my call to Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah ji for rescue and relief activity." Relief work gained momentum on Saturday as rainfall came to a halt in many parts of the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao supervised the relief operations during the day speaking to ministers and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, an official release said on Saturday night.

In view of urgency of the matter, the Central team will visit Telangana from July 31. Upon assessment of damage based on IMCT visit and further upon submission of the state government's detailed memorandum, the Central team may visit the state again for the second time.

The heavy rains during the past one week led to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agricultural fields at several places in the state.

The Met Centre here said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad districts of Telangana from 8.30 AM of August 1 to 8.30 AM of August 2.

