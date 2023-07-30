Annamalai interacts with producers of palm products

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai interacted with producers of palm products in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday as part of his state-wide padayatra.

During his interaction with them, Annamalai said he ascertained the requirements and governemnt support needed in respect of production of palm products such as Karuppatti (Palm jaggery) and Pathaneer (Palm neera). On his Twitter handle, the BJP leader urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately implement schemes --announced in state farm budget and the DMK's 2021 Assembly election manifesto-- related to supporting/making of palm products. He slammed the DMK regime saying a majority of its assurances remained as only announcements.

Muthukalathur and Paramakudi were among the towns visited by Annamalai in Ramanathapuram district. He met the palm producers and workers in Sayalkudi Town Panchayat along with senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. On July 28, top BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah flagged off the ''En Mann En Makkal'' (My land my people) padayatra of Annamalai. The official yatra twitter handle (En Mann En Makkal) posted a photograph of Annamalai, surrounded by a sea of party workers and people, moving forward and said it was a crowd that joined the leader (Thana serntha koottam) on its own. ''This is not a crowd that gathered for biriyani, quarter (liquor) and Rs 200 cash.''

