Left Menu

Annamalai interacts with producers of palm products

On his Twitter handle, the BJP leader urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately implement schemes --announced in state farm budget and the DMKs 2021 Assembly election manifesto-- related to supportingmaking of palm products.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-07-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 21:23 IST
Annamalai interacts with producers of palm products
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai interacted with producers of palm products in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday as part of his state-wide padayatra.

During his interaction with them, Annamalai said he ascertained the requirements and governemnt support needed in respect of production of palm products such as Karuppatti (Palm jaggery) and Pathaneer (Palm neera). On his Twitter handle, the BJP leader urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately implement schemes --announced in state farm budget and the DMK's 2021 Assembly election manifesto-- related to supporting/making of palm products. He slammed the DMK regime saying a majority of its assurances remained as only announcements.

Muthukalathur and Paramakudi were among the towns visited by Annamalai in Ramanathapuram district. He met the palm producers and workers in Sayalkudi Town Panchayat along with senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. On July 28, top BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah flagged off the ''En Mann En Makkal'' (My land my people) padayatra of Annamalai. The official yatra twitter handle (En Mann En Makkal) posted a photograph of Annamalai, surrounded by a sea of party workers and people, moving forward and said it was a crowd that joined the leader (Thana serntha koottam) on its own. ''This is not a crowd that gathered for biriyani, quarter (liquor) and Rs 200 cash.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
4
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023