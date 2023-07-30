Cong asks state units to mark International Day of World's Indigenous Peoples on Aug 9 as 'Adivasi Gaurav Parv'

The Congress has asked its state units to mark the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on August 9 as ''Adivasi Gaurav Parv'' and express support for tribals in their fight against alleged ''erosion of their rights'' under the NDA government.

In a communication to all state units, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said this event should honour the rich cultural heritage of tribal brothers and sisters as well as act as an opportunity to appreciate their role as the torchbearers of a sustainable world.

On the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on August 9, the Congress wishes to express its immense admiration for Adivasi communities and support them in their ''fight against the consistent erosion of their rights and identity over the past 9 years'', the communication said.

''We are all witness to how the present BJP regime is insulting, humiliating and harassing the tribal communities, and also depriving them of their legitimate rights. It has been the Congress party which is consistently standing by them and raising their voice at various forums,'' it said.

Hence, under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and in solidarity with the vision of inclusivity of Rahul Gandhi, all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) are requested to organise ''Adivasi Gaurav Parv'' on August 9, Venugopal said in his letter.

''All the leaders and workers of the party, along with our Adivasi brothers and sisters, should also reiterate our commitment to the cause of an equitable and just society,'' he said.

He asked the PCCs to plan and execute befitting events with utmost dedication at the state and assembly levels.

At the state level, Venugopal called on the party to organise 'Adivasi Gaurav Mahasabha' at a place in the state that is traditionally or historically important to the Adivasis.

He called for a mega rally to be organised by the PCC to highlight the Congress' contributions to the betterment of Adivasis.

''We should also bring to the fore the BJP's inhuman atrocities and failures towards Adivasi welfare,'' the communication said.

Venugopal also urged the PCC to host an Adivasi Intellectuals' Forum Conference to engage with thinkers, academicians, activists and students from Adivasi communities.

At the assembly level, he called for a ceremony to honour the contribution of Adivasi communities and leaders to the country's history and development.

''Acknowledge their resilience and invaluable role in preserving our country's cultural diversity,'' he said.

Venugopal also called for cultural events with local influencers to showcase the unique traditions, music, dance and arts of Adivasi communities residing in the state.

The Congress general secretary also urged the units to organise a 'Sanrakshan Pratigya' to highlight the BJP's alleged ''atrocities and failures towards tribals'' and renew its commitment to the cause of equity and justice for Adivasis.

He also called on the state units to organise as a gesture of goodwill, a community dinner where party members, Adivasi leaders and community members can come together and engage in meaningful dialogue.

''All party members along with our Adivasi brethren will hold a night march to highlight the fight for Adivasi rights,'' Venugopal told state units.

Party leaders and members, at the culmination of the 'Mashaal Yatra', will spend the night in Adivasi homes, the communication said.

''Let us approach this event with a sense of unity and purpose to strengthen the bridge between the Adivasi community and the Congress,'' Venugopal said.

