Upcoming Thane cancer hospital will have modern facilities with protein therapy: Shinde

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-07-2023 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said modern facilities will be made available at the upcoming Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Cancer Hospital in Thane.

Shinde was addressing a gathering after the foundation stone of the 600-bed hospital and a temple complex was laid by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

''A cancer hospital is important not only for Thane but also for the entire Maharashtra. State-of-art facilities will be provided at this hospital along with protein therapy with technical support from Tata Cancer Hospital,'' Shinde said.

He remembered his mentor and Shiv Sena leader the late Anand Dighe on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the late Dighe as a leader who believed more in serving people than doing politics.

''Dighe's legacy is being carried forward by CM Shinde,'' he said.

Fadnavis said the incidence of cancer is on the rise in India.

''The number of cancer patients will increase by the year 2035. Cancer is the second largest killer in the world. This disease affects not only the sick person but also the entire family,'' Fadnavis added.



