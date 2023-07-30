US condemns blast in political party rally that killed 40

The US on Sunday extended its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and injured in the suicide blast and vowed its support for Pakistan's efforts in combating terrorism.

A powerful blast triggered by a suicide bomber killed at least 40 people and injured nearly 150 others at a rally of hardline Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Khar, the capital of Bajaur tribal district in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

''We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and caused harm to many others. Such acts of terror have no place in a peaceful and democratic society. We stand in solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time,'' the US embassy here said in a statement.

''We reiterate our commitment to supporting Pakistan's efforts in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens,'' the statement said.

The blast also killed Maulana Ziaullah Jan, JUI-F's local leader.

Rescue workers said they feared the number of casualties would rise.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the deadly attack, which came after a brief lull in major terror attacks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast at the JUI-F convention. He said terrorists targeted those who advocated the cause of Islam, the Holy Quran and Pakistan.

"Terrorists are enemies of Pakistan and they will be eliminated," he said in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

Elements involved in the incident would be meted out with strict punishment, he said.

The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded Sharif and the province's caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan to investigate the incident.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks following the Afghan Taliban's return to power in August 2021 and called upon the interim rulers to take decisive actions against terrorists including the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) responsible for cross-border attacks.

In November last year, the TTP called off an indefinite ceasefire agreed with the federal government and ordered its militants to carry out attacks on Pakistan's security forces.

The TTP was set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007.

The outfit, which is believed to be close to Al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

The TTP has also orchestrated the heinous Army Public School attack in Peshawar in 2014, in which over 130 students were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)