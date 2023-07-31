Left Menu

Nigerian governor imposes 24-hour curfew in state over violence and looting

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2023 02:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 02:25 IST
Nigerian governor imposes 24-hour curfew in state over violence and looting

A governor in northeastern Nigerian state of Adamawa on Sunday imposed a 24-hour curfew after youths broke into shops to steal food and other goods.

Nigerians have complained about soaring prices after President Bola Tinubu scrapped a popular petrol subsidy and removed currency restrictions, plunging the naira currency. Umaru Fintiri declared the curfew "due to escalating violence by hoodlums attacking people and businesses." He said only people on essential duties were exempted from the no-movement order.

Adamawa, a largely conservative Muslim state, is the home state of Atiku Abubakar, one of the losing candidates who is challenging Tinubu's February presidential election victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
EU, African Union put pressure on Niger’s coup leaders to end regime 

EU, African Union put pressure on Niger’s coup leaders to end regime 

 Belgium
3
Uttarakhand CM Dhami lauds PM Modi's efforts in making Mana's 'Bhoj Patra' famous

Uttarakhand CM Dhami lauds PM Modi's efforts in making Mana's 'Bhoj Patra' f...

 India
4
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023