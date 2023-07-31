Left Menu

Sena MLA faces flak over misogynistic remarks about Uddhav-led party's Rajya Sabha member

Shirsat said former MP Chandrakant Khaire, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had told him this.Slamming Shirsat, Chaturvedi on Sunday called him a traitor who sold his soul and integrity.I dont need a traitor to tell me what I look like and why Im where I am, she tweeted.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2023 08:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 08:49 IST
Sena MLA faces flak over misogynistic remarks about Uddhav-led party's Rajya Sabha member
  • Country:
  • India

A Shiv Sena MLA has come in for flak over his misogynistic remarks against Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led group.

The Eknath Shinde-led party's MLA Sanjay Shirsat claimed that Chaturvedi was sent to Rajya Sabha by Aaditya Thackeray because of her beauty. Shirsat said former MP Chandrakant Khaire, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had told him this.

Slamming Shirsat, Chaturvedi on Sunday called him a traitor who sold his soul and integrity.

''I don't need a traitor to tell me what I look like and why I'm where I am, she tweeted. Shirsat has displayed his sick views on politics and women, she added.

Aaditya Thackeray told reporters that Shirsat has a rotten mind and has realised his worth. I don't know how people with such a rotten mindset have survived in politics, he said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in 2019 after leaving the Congress, where she served as a national spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global
3
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India
4
EU, African Union put pressure on Niger’s coup leaders to end regime 

EU, African Union put pressure on Niger’s coup leaders to end regime 

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023