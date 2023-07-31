Left Menu

People determined to replace BRS govt with BJP in Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

The ruling BRS in Telangana, Congress and AIMIM work for their respective families and people are looking towards the BJP to replace the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in the upcoming Assembly polls, Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.Addressing a press conference here, Reddy further said all these parties are family-parties and they work towards the welfare of their respective families.BRS, Congress and MIM parties work for their respective families.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-07-2023 11:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 11:15 IST
People determined to replace BRS govt with BJP in Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BRS in Telangana, Congress and AIMIM work for their respective families and people are looking towards the BJP to replace the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in the upcoming Assembly polls, Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Reddy further said all these parties are family-parties and they work towards the welfare of their respective families.

''BRS, Congress and MIM parties work for their respective families. BRS works for the Kalvakuntla family while the Congress party works for Sonia Gandhi's family. Both these parties are corrupt,'' he said.

The BRS and Congress have a history of fighting elections in an alliance while AIMIM also joined them on different occasions directly or indirectly, Kishan Reddy said.

''We know how the Congress party looted lakhs of crores of public money. BRS is also looting this Telangana state,'' he alleged.

People are looking towards the BJP in order to replace the BRS in Telangana. BJP will continue its fight in Telangana to be victorious in the next Assembly elections, he further said.

He hit out at the state government saying the people are in a dire situation due to recent heavy rains and relief measures have not even reached the people even now.

Reddy further said several leaders and cadres of the BJP are at the ground level in various places across the state to lend a helping hand to the needy in rain-affected areas.

Meanwhile, some leaders including former MLAs joined BJP in the presence of Kishan Reddy here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global
4
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023