Left Menu

Modi govt indifferent to pain, anguish of Manipur people: Cong chief Kharge

The facilities there are inadequate, especially for women, and there are shortages of medicines and food, Kharge said.Economic activities have come to a halt, with children unable to attend school, farmers ceasing their farming, and people grappling with both financial losses and psychological hardships, Kharge said on Twitter.A delegation of 21 MPs of the INDIA alliance visited Manipur over the weekend and met many people in relief camps set up for those affected by violence in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 11:49 IST
Modi govt indifferent to pain, anguish of Manipur people: Cong chief Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the Narendra Modi government was ''indifferent'' to the pain and anguish of the people of violence-hit Manipur.

The Congress chief said MPs of opposition alliance INDIA who visited Manipur to assess the situation in the strife-torn state, heard heart-wrenching stories of pain from the people there.

''While Manipur faced turmoil, the Modi government appeared indifferent,'' he said on Twitter while asserting that the divide between communities was ''deeply concerning''.

''Despite time for poll rallies, self-PR train inaugurations, and attending BJP meetings, PM Modi seems to have no time to address the anguish and suffering of Manipur's people or work towards resolving inter-community issues,'' Kharde tweeted. He also said, ''The Modi government appears clueless and rudderless in handling the Manipur situation, evident in the absence of a comprehensive statement in Parliament.'' Over 50,000 people, including 10,000 children, are in relief camps. The facilities there are inadequate, especially for women, and there are shortages of medicines and food, Kharge said.

''Economic activities have come to a halt, with children unable to attend school, farmers ceasing their farming, and people grappling with both financial losses and psychological hardships,'' Kharge said on Twitter.

A delegation of 21 MPs of the INDIA alliance visited Manipur over the weekend and met many people in relief camps set up for those affected by violence in the state.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; US asks Supreme Court to delay Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in Germany, first big EU market; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in German...

 Global
4
Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars shining examples of water conservation”: PM Modi ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023