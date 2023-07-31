Telangana CM KCR to visit Sangli in Maharashtra on Aug 1
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit the birthplace of noted Marathi poet and social reformer Annabhau Sathe in Maharashtras Sangli district on Tuesday.Sathe was born at Wategaon in Sangli on August 1, 1920. Rao last month visited Maharashtras Solapur and Osmanabad districts.
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit the birthplace of noted Marathi poet and social reformer Annabhau Sathe in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Tuesday.
Sathe was born at Wategaon in Sangli on August 1, 1920. He died on July 18, 1969.
Telangana CM Rao, also known as KCR, will visit Wategaon on August 1, said a release issued by the Maharashtra-based Shetkari Sanghatana, a pro-farmer organisation.
A team of the farmers' organisation met Rao on Saturday over various issues pertaining to cultivators, it said. Rao last month visited Maharashtra's Solapur and Osmanabad districts. After renaming his Telangana Rashtra Samithi as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in December last year, Rao has been making efforts to strengthen the party in neighbouring Maharashtra.
He has addressed public meetings at Nanded and other places in Maharashtra, highlighting his ‘Telangana model’ of development.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bear enters school in Nanded: Students, teachers absent as it was Sunday, says official; video goes viral
Maharashtra: Fake currency notes with Rs 5 lakh face value seized in Solapur; seven held
Maha: Heavy rains lash parts of Nanded; 1,000 people shifted due to flood-like situation in 12 villages
Maha: Nearly 1,000 people evacuated as heavy rains create flood-like situation in 12 villages of Nanded
Maharashtra: Crops on 13,000 hectares in 176 villages affected by rain in Kinwat tehsil in Nanded