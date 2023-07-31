Piyush Goyal urges Rajya Sabha Chairman to take up discussion on Manipur situation at 2 pm today

Left Menu

Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Monday urged Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to take up discussion on the Manipur situation at 2 pm today

Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Monday urged Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to take up discussion on the Manipur situation at 2 pm today. Goyal made the remarks amid protests by opposition members over their demand for discussion under Rule 267 which also entails voting.

He said the government has already indicated its willingness to take up discussion under Rule 176. "We want discussions on Manipur to take place in Parliament today at 2 pm. They (Opposition) are trying to misuse the liberty given to the members. The government is ready to discuss Manipur," he said.

Goyal accused the opposition of running away from debate and said they had been causing disruptions for the past nine days. Opposition members have been seeking discussion under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. (ANI)

