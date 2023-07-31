Attempt to destroy Delhi government: AAP’s Raghav Chadha on Ordinance Bill in Lok Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for introducing the impeding bill replacing the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi and termed it "undemocratic." The AAP leader alleged that the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill that is likely to be tabled in Parliament this week is a plot by BJP to destroy the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking of opposition against the Ordinance. Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance earlier said they will oppose the Bill in Parliament even as the government has expressed confidence in getting the bill passed. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace an ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded 'services' from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly. The ordinance was brought days after the Supreme Court order giving power of transfer and posting to the Delhi government.

The AAP has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Rajya Sabha to be present in the House till August 4 in anticipation of the bill. The government, meanwhile said that it will not be taking up the bill today. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters before Parliament convened for the day today, "We will inform you when it (Delhi Ordinance Bill) will be introduced. It is not mentioned in the List of Businesses today."

He further stated that a no-confidence motion will be brought within ten working days from the day it was tabled in the Lok Sabha. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also said Bill will not be introduced in Parliament today. "We have been asking for their (Opposition) demand since the first day, they wanted a discussion on Manipur and when we agreed to it, now they changed their demand and want the Prime Minister to speak on this issue. They are trying to politicise this issue. They have brought the no-confidence motion, we will have discussions on the same whenever Speaker decides," Meghwal said.

Meanwhile, AAP's Chadha said that the delegation of Opposition leaders that had gone to Manipur had returned after "wiping the tears of people of Manipur." "The I.N.D.I.A. alliance has come after wiping off the tears of the people of Manipur. Today, the MPs of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc have been called for the meeting and they will explain the situation in Manipur. After the meeting, we inform you about our next move in regard to Manipur," he said.

Chadha was speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting of 21 MPs and the Opposition bloc leaders today held to brief members about the Manipur situation. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

