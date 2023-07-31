Left Menu

Take strict legal action against those who encroach upon people's land: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed officials to take strict legal action against those who encroach upon people's land and work against the interest of the poor.

He gave the instructions to the officials during the Janata Darshan held at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on the premise of Gorakhnath temple. He heard the grievances of 400 people and referred those to the authorities concerned.

''Strict action should be taken against those who encroach upon people's land and work against the interest of the poor,'' Adityanath said.

The chief minister instructed the officials to ensure the speedy disposal of people's problems while assuring visitors that no injustice would be done to anyone.

He reiterated that his government will provide full support for the treatment of patients seeking financial help.

''Injustice should not be done to anyone. Every victim should be treated sensitively,'' Adityanath said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

