Calcutta HC restrains TMC's Aug 5 programme to gherao homes of BJP leaders

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 14:24 IST
Calcutta HC restrains TMC's Aug 5 programme to gherao homes of BJP leaders
The Calcutta High Court on Monday restrained the ruling Trinamool Congress's August 5 programme to gherao homes of BJP leaders in West Bengal.

Petitioner Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly, claimed that while TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee called for the gherao from the TMC's July 21 rally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vetted the call in her speech from the same dais.

''The respondents and all concerned are restrained from any such protest or gheraoing or blocking of traffic, inconveniencing the general public on August 5,'' a division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed.

Abhishek, TMC's Diamond Harbour MP, called for a gherao of houses of all BJP leaders to demand the release of funds due to West Bengal by the Centre. The chief minister, however, said that the protest should be held 100 metres away from the homes of BJP leaders.

Claiming that the protest was commanded by Abhishek and affirmed by the chief minister, Adhikari urged that no rally should be permitted to take place.

The court directed the respondents to file affidavits in support of their contention against the PIL by Adhikari within 10 days, and said that the matter will be heard again after two weeks.

The lawyer appearing for Abhishek said that the gherao will be symbolic and would have been held 100 metres away from the homes of the BJP leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

