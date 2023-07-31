Kremlin says situation in Niger causes 'serious concern'

The Kremlin said on Monday that the situation in Niger was "cause for serious concern", after the country's president was ousted in a coup that was condemned by much of the world but welcomed by Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has extensive interests in Africa.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia called for all sides in Niger to show restraint, and for the fastest possible return to legal order.

