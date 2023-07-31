Left Menu

Telangana: BJP leader G Kishan Reddy leads rally in Mahbubnagar over double-bedroom housing scheme

The BJP has accused the Telangana government of cheating the poor by not building the double-bedroom houses that were promised.

Telangana: BJP leader G Kishan Reddy leads rally in Mahbubnagar over double-bedroom housing scheme
BJP leader G Kishan Reddy leads rally in Mahbubnagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President G Kishan Reddy on Monday led a rally in Mahbubnagar over the double-bedroom housing scheme on Monday. The BJP has accused the Telangana government of cheating the poor by not building the double-bedroom houses that were promised.

Earlier on July 24, Telangana High Court allowed BJP to stage a dharna in Hyderabad over a double-bedroom housing scheme after the police denied permission for the same. Rachana Reddy, BJP spokesperson said that recently appointed BJP state president Kishan Reddy wanted to conduct a field inspection at Batasingaram where several double-bedroom houses are in the stage of construction. Kishan Reddy was detained, and several BJP leaders were under House arrest.

"To conduct a peaceful dharna against the lackadaisical attitude of the state government in allotting double-bedroom houses, permission was sought much earlier on July 14. Again another application was given on July 20, however, no clarification was given", she added. Significantly, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy was on Thursday stopped by State police from proceeding to inspect a housing project site of the Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) government.

Police at Shamshabad stopped the minister who was on his way to Batasingaram village near Hyderabad to inspect the construction of double-bedroom houses for the poor under a state government scheme. Reddy sat on protest on Thursday after being stopped by the police.

He said, "It has been nine years of the BRS government, and still, Telangana Government has not allocated 9,000 homes to the poor. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Government has allocated around 20 lakhs homes, so far. Under the leadership of PM Modi, a total of 4 crore houses have been built all across the country but, in Telangana, despite allotment of money by the central government the construction of houses is not completed yet." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

