DNA of Cong, BRS, AIMIM same: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

The ruling BRS, Congress and AIMIM are family-based parties and their DNA is the same, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy alleged on Monday.

Addressing a rally at Mahabubnagar demanding construction of double bedroom houses for poor, he said the three parties are birds of a feather. These parties had joined hands in the past and voting for one of them is like voting for the other, he said.

''The DNA of the three parties is same'' and they try to deceive people, the Union Minister said. The BRS, Congress and AIMIM are opposed to the construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya. They are also against the Common Civil Code and not in favour of upholding the rights of Muslim women, he claimed. The Union Minister charged that BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made several opportunistic promises at the time of assembly elections in 2018, but has not fulfilled them. Rao had promised to make a Dalit leader as Chief Minister in Telangana, but he occupied the post, Reddy said. The Centre has built over four crore houses across the country. The BRS government has not constructed houses for poor despite being in power for nine years but the Chief Minister has built a palace for himself with public money, he said. ''KCR ji recently gave 10 acres to Congress for its office in Hyderabad. He took 11 acres for BRS. But, there is no land for constructing houses for poor. BRS and Congress colluded and (government) gave 10 acres to Congress for its office,'' he said. Poor people in Mahabubnagar are not given houses, he claimed. The BRS government has not sanctioned social security pensions and ration cards to new beneficiaries, Reddy said. He also attacked the ruling BRS for allegedly not implementing its promises, including filling job vacancies, unemployment dole of Rs 3,016, farmers loan waiver and free fertilisers. Earlier, addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Reddy alleged that the BRS, Congress and AIMIM work for their respective families and people are looking towards the BJP to replace Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in the Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year. ''BRS, Congress and AIMIM parties work for their respective families. BRS works for the Kalvakuntla family while the Congress party works for Sonia Gandhi's family. Both these parties are corrupt,'' he said. The BRS and Congress have a history of fighting elections in an alliance while AIMIM also joined them on different occasions directly or indirectly, Reddy said. ''We know how the Congress party looted lakhs of crores of public money. BRS is also looting this Telangana state,'' he alleged. People are looking towards the BJP in order to replace the BRS in Telangana. BJP will continue its fight in Telangana to be victorious in the next Assembly elections, he further said. He hit out at the state government saying the people are in a dire situation due to recent heavy rains and relief measures have not even reached the people even now. Reddy further said several leaders and cadres of the BJP are at the ground level in various places across the state to lend a helping hand to the needy in rain-affected areas. Some leaders, including former MLAs, joined BJP in the presence of Kishan Reddy here.

