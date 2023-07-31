"This is illegal as the matter is sub-judice...," Suvendu Adhikari on WB assembly passes motion on Manipur issue

After the West Bengal Assembly passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur, state Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Monday termed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government move as "illegal" , adding that the matter is sub-judice. Earlier today, amid opposition by the BJP the West Bengal assembly passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur.

"I staged a strong protest inside the House also and will protest outside too. This is a sub-judice matter and it is in the Supreme Court. They (TMC) have done illegal work. Our voting right has been taken away," BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said on the motion on Manipur passed in the West Bengal Assembly. Earlier today, Members of Parliament who were part of the multi-party Opposition INDIA alliance that visited Manipur to assess the situation in the state, briefed floor leaders of the bloc, including Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

The briefing was held at the Parliament House building. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was also present. A 21-member delegation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance returned to Delhi on Sunday afternoon from Manipur.

Apart from Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the 21 member delegation included, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD. Significantly, since the beginning of the monsoon session of the parliament on July 20, opposition MPs of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance have been demanding an elaborate discussion and a statement from Prime Minister Modi over the Manipur issue. The government, on the other hand, says that it is ready to hold a discussion over the same.

The northeastern state has been witnessing an ethnic conflict since May 3. (ANI)

