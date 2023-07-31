Left Menu

Cong appoints election observers for Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, MP, other poll-bound states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 19:52 IST
The Congress on Monday appointed election observers for poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry has been appointed as senior observer for Rajasthan and Sasikanth Senthil as observer, while party general secretary Randeep Surjewala has been made the senior observer for Madhya Pradesh and Chandrakant Handore as observer.

Former Uttarakhand PCC chief Pritam Singh has been made the senior observer for Chhattisgarh while Meenakshi Natarajan has been made observer for the state.

For Telangana, Deepa Dasmunshi has been made senior observer with Sirivella Prasad as observer while Sachin Rao has been made observer for Mizoram.

The assembly elections in these states are slated this year and the Congress is already in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where it seeks to repeat its government.

In other poll-bound states, Congress is seeking to wrest control from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and from BRS in Telangana and from the NDA alliance in Mizoram.

