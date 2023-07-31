Left Menu

Maharashtra: After Oppn parties, now minister Bhujbal seeks Sambhaji Bhide's arrest

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 31-07-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 20:00 IST
Maharashtra: After Oppn parties, now minister Bhujbal seeks Sambhaji Bhide's arrest
File Photo
Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday sought the arrest of right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged objectionable comments on Mahatma Gandhi.

Bhide allegedly made the remarks at a public event in Amravati on Thursday and was booked by Rajapeth police there on Saturday.

However, he is yet to be arrested despite vociferous demands by the opposition Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena (UBT), all of which have also accused the BJP of backing Bhide and going soft on him.

Bhujbal, who was sworn in as minister in the Eknath Shinde government on July 2, said, ''Bhide's comments against Mahatma Gandhi are condemnable. He has also made objectionable statements against Mahatma Phule. The government should arrest him.'' It remains to be seen if Bhide is making these statements due to ''loss of intellect'' or on behalf of someone, the state food and civil supplies minister said in a press interaction here.

He also said some sections of society are supporting Bhide, which was an unfortunate development for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

